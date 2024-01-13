Saindhav review: Venkatesh’s John Wick inspired film is dull and unoriginal

Expectations were high when Venkatesh announced his 75th film with Sailesh Kolanu, who had delivered two consecutive hits (Hit, Hit: The Second Case). While promoting the film, filmmaker Sailesh had boldly claimed that the last 20 minutes of Saindhav will remain “one of the best pieces of cinematic experiences anyone could have witnessed in their lives,” which further amplified the curiosity around the film.

Saindhav (Venkatesh), the eponymous protagonist, is a crane operator at a port in a fictional island city called Chandraprastha. The film’s ensemble star cast also includes Shraddha Srinath, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Andrea Jeremaiah, Arya, Ruhani Sharma, and others.

Without keeping his violent past a suspense like Baasha, the filmmaker reveals in the beginning itself that Saindhav Koneru aka Saiko (some wordplay around psycho), was a mercenary. Embarrassingly, the film takes liberal ‘inspiration’ from the Hollywood film John Wick to base its protagonist on. Sailesh simply lifts the story of John Wick and tries to adapt it to Indian sensibilities.

Saindhav’s daughter Gayathri suffers from a rare genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy. The disorder is curable, but the cost of its injection is a whopping Rs 17 crore. There are many children with a similar condition who have been dying because they cannot afford the medicines.

Meanwhile, the town of Chandraprastha is also suffering from a “disease” of terrorism. A ‘cartel’ headed by Mithra (Mukesh Rishi) is training child soldiers, so they can be sold as mercenaries for terrorist organisations. Saindhav has taken it upon himself to eliminate both these problems.

The story of John Wick is very simple. John has cut off his ties from the mafia world after his wife’s death. After a villain kills his pet dog gifted by his dead wife, a grief-stricken John goes on a rampage and kills hundreds of people. But what makes John Wick an entertaining film is the set-pieces, the action choreography, and the screenplay. Sailesh tries to emulate the same in Saindhav, except for the dog’s killing.