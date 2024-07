Sai Pallavi, Mrunal Thakur, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Kunchacko, win big at Filmfare Awards South

Sai Pallavi, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Rishab Shetty, Chaithra J Achar, Mani Ratnam, SS Rajamouli, among others won the 2023 Filmfare Awards South.

Actor Sai Pallavi was honoured with two awards. The actor won the ‘Best actress’ award for her performance in Gargi (Tamil), and also grabbed the ‘Best actress’ (Critics) for Virata Parvam (Telugu) which also starred Rana Daggubati.

Actor Kamal Haasan was given the ‘Best Actor’ award (Tamil) for Vikram.

Both Dhanush and Madhavan shared the ‘Best Actor’ (Critics) for Thiruchitrambalam, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, respectively in Tamil.

Nithya Menen won the ‘Best actress’ for Thiruchitrambalam.

Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR shared the ‘Best Actor’ (Telugu) for RRR. Actor Dulquer Salman won the ‘Best Actor’ (critics choice) for Sita Ramam in Telugu. Mrunal Thakur also won the ‘Best Actress’ award for her performance in Sita Ramam.

In Malayalam, actor Kunchacko Boban was felicitated with the ‘Best Actor’ award for Na Than Case Kodu. Alencier Ley Lopez won the ‘Best Actor’ (Critics) for Appan. Darshana Rajendran won the ‘Best Actress’ award for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Actor Revathi won the ‘Best Actress’ (Critics) for Bhoothakaalam.

In Kannada, Rishab Shetty won the ‘Best Actor’ award for Kantara. Actor Naveen Shankar won the ‘Best Actor’ (Critics) for Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage.

Actor Chaithra J Achar won the ‘Best Actress’ award for Taledanda. While Sapthami Gowda was given the ‘Best Actress’ (Critics) for Kantara.

While Mani Ratnam won the Best Director for Ponniyin Selvan - Part I, SS Rajamouli won the award for RRR. For Malayalam, Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval won the Best Director award for Na Than Case Kodu. In the same category, Kiranraj K won the award for 777 Charlie in Kannada.

Meanwhile, singer and voice-over artist Chinmayi Sripada won Best Playback Singer (Telugu) for the song ‘Oh Prema’ from Sita Raman. The recognition comes as a welcome move as the playback singer continues to face difficulties in Kollywood after speaking out against lyricist Vairamuthu’s sexual harassment.

Here’s the full list of all the awardees.



Telugu

Best Director: SS Rajamouli (RRR)

Best Film (Critics): Sita Ramam

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Jr NTR (RRR), Ram Charan (RRR)

Best Actor (Critics): Dulquer Salmaan (Sita Ramam)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam)

Best Actress (Critics): Sai Pallavi (Virata Parvam)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rana Daggubati (Bheemla Nayak)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Nandita Das (Virata Parvam)

Best Music Album: M. M. Keeravani (RRR)

Best Lyrics: Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry - Kaanunna Kalyanam (Sita Ramam)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Kaala Bhairava - Komuram Bheemudo (RRR)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Chinmayi Sripada - Oh Prema (Sita Ramam)



Tamil



Best Film: Ponniyin Selvan Part 1

Best Director: Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan - Part I)

Best Film (Critics): Manikandan (Kadaisi Vivasayi)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Kamal Haasan (Vikram)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi (Gargi)

Best Actor (Critics): Dhanush (Thiruchitrambalam), R Madhavan (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

Best Actress (Critics): Nithya Menen (Thiruchitrambalam)

Best Actor, Supporting Role (Male): Kaali Venkat (Gargi)

Best Actor, Supporting Role (Female): Urvashi (Veetla Vishesham)

Best Music Album: AR Rahman (Ponniyin Selvan - Part I)



Malayalam



Best Film: Nna Than Case Kodu

Best Director: Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval (Na Than Case Kodu)

Best Film (Critics): Ariyippu

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Kunchacko Boban (Na Than Case Kodu)

Best Actor (Critics): Alencier Ley Lopez (Appan)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Darshana Rajendra (Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey)

Best Actress (Critics) : Revathi (Bhoothakaalam)

Best Actor, Supporting Role (Male): Indrans (Udal)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu (Puzhu)

Best Music Album: Kailas Menon (Vaashi)

Best Lyrics: Arun Alat - Darshana (Hridayam)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Unni Menon - Rathipushpam (Bheeshma Parvam)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Mridula Varier for ‘Mayilpeeli’ (Pathonpatham Noottandu)



Kannada

Best Film: Kantara

Best Director: Kiranraj K (777 Charlie)

Best Film (Critics): Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rishab Shetty (Kantara)

Best Actor (Critics): Naveen Shankar (Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Chaithra J Achar (Taledanda)

Best Actress (Critics) : Sapthami Gowda (Kantara)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Achyuth Kumar (Kantara)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mangala N (Taledanda)

Best Music Album: B Ajaneesh Loknath (Kantara)

Best Lyrics: V Nagendra Prasad - Belakina Kavitha (Banaras)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Sai Vignesh - Varaha Roopam (Kantara)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Sunidhi Chauhan for ‘Ra Ra Rakkamma’ (Vikrant Rona)