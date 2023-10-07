Rhea Chakraborty opens up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health problems

Actor Rhea Chakraborty opened about mental health problems, being vulnerable and the media trial she underwent after the death of actor and her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Rhea opened up about how Indians have a poor understanding of mental health and said, “The truth is that mental health is not understood in this country at all. We are taking strides and the younger generation is talking about it and India is slowly moving forward. But when someone famous is struggling with their mental health, people do not seem to understand. They ask why he is depressed if he has fame.”
After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide, a few mainstream media outlets pointed fingers at his former partner Rhea Chakraborty without any evidence, making her a target of public ire. The actor was even arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was in jail for six weeks under the suspicion that she had procured drugs for Sushant. The interview at the Conclave was one of her first detailed media interactions since her arrest in 2020.
Rhea further opened up about Sushant’s death and acknowledged that she was aware of his mental health condition. However, she did not speculate on what might have been the reason behind his suicide. Rhea said, “I could never know the truth of what took him to do what he did because I don’t live in his mind. But I did know the truth about him being mentally ill. I did know the truth about what he was going through.” She further said that investigative agencies are looking into his death and will determine what transpired.
Speaking about how she was blamed for Sushant’s death, Rhea said that this idea stemmed from patriarchal thinking. She said, “People said that ever since I came into his [Sushant’s] life, he changed. But they failed to see that he had an identity before me. He was a guy who came from a small town and made it big in Bollywood. That is not a mind that can be controlled.”
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.