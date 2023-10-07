Rhea Chakraborty opens up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health problems

Actor Rhea Chakraborty opened about mental health problems, being vulnerable and the media trial she underwent after the death of actor and her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Rhea opened up about how Indians have a poor understanding of mental health and said, “The truth is that mental health is not understood in this country at all. We are taking strides and the younger generation is talking about it and India is slowly moving forward. But when someone famous is struggling with their mental health, people do not seem to understand. They ask why he is depressed if he has fame.”

After actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide, a few mainstream media outlets pointed fingers at his former partner Rhea Chakraborty without any evidence, making her a target of public ire. The actor was even arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was in jail for six weeks under the suspicion that she had procured drugs for Sushant. The interview at the Conclave was one of her first detailed media interactions since her arrest in 2020.

Rhea further opened up about Sushant’s death and acknowledged that she was aware of his mental health condition. However, she did not speculate on what might have been the reason behind his suicide. Rhea said, “I could never know the truth of what took him to do what he did because I don’t live in his mind. But I did know the truth about him being mentally ill. I did know the truth about what he was going through.” She further said that investigative agencies are looking into his death and will determine what transpired.