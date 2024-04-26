Rathnam review: There is little to like in this noisy, gory Vishal film

The women characters in the film are yet another disappointment. Mallika sometimes offers spirited dialogues that add value to the plot, but there is nothing more to her character. Similarly, Mallika’s mother, who is not memorable enough to remember by name, is perennially sobbing as her daughter’s life is in danger. Rathnam’s mother Loganayaki is present in a few scenes initially, but meets her tragic end soon. Her death is explained in a flashback towards the end.

In terms of romance, there is none in the film. Or maybe there is, but it gets confusing. Tamil cinema is not new to the protagonist's love interests being compared to the his mother. However, Rathnam takes it one step further, resulting in a cringe-worthy sequence of events that transpire between Mallika and Rathnam. Any more details on the romance (or the lack thereof) between the lead actors might result in spoilers, so I choose to remain silent on the subject.

The humour in the film does not go beyond body shaming, rhyming punchlines, and other time-tested methods that action filmmakers usually resort to. Even with the presence of Yogi Babu, Motta Rajendran, and VTV Ganesh, the jokes are bland and hardly induce any laughter.

The unpredictability of the plot, especially towards the end, offers some respite from the messiness of the film. Priya Bhavani Shankar does a stellar job of playing Mallika and the range of emotions required of her character. Samuthirakani also settles comfortably into a character he has played numerous times — the older man in a position of power urging the young hot-headed hero to make wise choices.

However, even their performances and the plot twists towards the end cannot seem to save the audience from a headache and potential ear damage that watching Rathnam might cause.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the producers or any other members of its cast and crew.