Ratham review: Vijay Antony-CS Amudhan film is an ode to the spirit of good journalism

Politically, the film scores well on several points. The hero’s alcoholism is handled with a degree of grace and compassion without over-the-top drama (unlike Master for example). Ratham also doesn’t descend to the misogyny typical of Kollywood when women play villainous characters. As a matter of fact, one of the antagonists—a single mother with a dyslexic child – is shown taking an admirable stance about mental health while castigating the child’s school for discriminatory behaviour. The gesture feels even more substantial, though it should be the most fundamental approach, in a film industry that routinely mischaracterises people with mental health conditions.

But the film’s biggest win is in taking on hate crimes in India. It drops data and hints about the rising rate of such crimes in recent years, particularly along communal and caste lines. Ratham goes further and without shying away, rightly categorises the Pattali Makkal Katchi’s (PMK) spectre of “naadaga kaadhal” (fake romance) as hate speech, though the political party itself is of course not referred. This term has been branded to vilify Dalit men in inter-caste relationships in a vein similar to the bogus claims of ‘love jihad’ by the Hindu Right.

However, somewhere along the way, Ratham’s dedication to its progressive politics becomes its own undoing since one feels like they’re being lectured repeatedly by a well-meaning professor who over-explains everything. This is true also of how we’re notified about who the villains are. The sound of wolves howling every single time one of the antagonists comes on screen, feels rather childish and very rapidly becomes grating.

As a procedural drama set in a newsroom, there are some breezy lapses in logic, yet it’s hard to hold a grudge when the director seems so sincere in his statement about our freedoms and responsibilities as reporters.

Even if you have some misgivings, by the film’s end, singer-songwriter Arivu’s appearance during the credits shifts everything. The raw energy of Arivu’s “Oru Naal” as he roars and dances on screen left me rooted to the spot. It appears as if the young rapper can never misfire, and he leaves us with yet another stunning track that tears into those who use identities as murder weapons.