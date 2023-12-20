Rashmika Mandana’s deepfake video: Search for key conspirator continues

The pursuit by Delhi Police to apprehend those behind the creation of a deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandana is still on. Despite tracking down four suspects, it has been revealed that they were only uploaders and not the actual creators of the videos, an official said on Wednesday, December 20.

The video depicted a woman in a black outfit entering an elevator. The alleged perpetrator purportedly employed AI editing techniques to superimpose Rashmika's face onto the original woman's face in the video.

“Police had asked Meta to disclose the URL of the Instagram account responsible for sharing the aforementioned deepfake video on social media in November. However, few queries were answered,” said a source.

The First Information Report in the case is registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for the purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code. It also invokes sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act.

The legal action was prompted by a complaint from the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which took suo-moto cognizance of the deepfake video involving the actor. "After our notice, Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the @IAmRashmika fake video case. The accused will be arrested soon," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said on X (formerly Twitter).