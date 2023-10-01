Rajinikanth’s next is with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel
Rajinikanth’s next film is to be helmed by TJ Gnanavel who directed Jai Bhim (2021). The announcement was made on Sunday, October 1, by Lyca Productions. “Meet the director of #Thalaivar170 Mr TJ Gnanavel #Thalaivar170Team has got grippier with talented @tjgnan heading the ship!” the production company said on X. The film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.
Starring Suriya in the lead, Jai Bhim told a story of custodial torture and institutionalised casteism by police against people from the Irular tribe, based on a true incident. Suriya played the role of Justice K Chandru, a retired High Court judge who was an advocate in the Madras HC during the time the film is set.
Rajinikanth’s collaboration with director Nelson Dileepkumar this year has been a resounding success. Jailer neatly brought together the Superstar’s mass appeal and Nelson's quirky comedy, winning big among the Rajini fandom. Additionally, the film also managed to attract a pan-India audience with stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Sunil making appearances.
With Rajinikanth joining hands with TJ Gananvel, this will mark the Superstar’s second collaboration with a filmmaker who has made a mark telling anti-caste stories. Rajini was previously seen in director Pa Ranjith’s Kabali (2016) and Kaala (2018), both of which took a strong Ambedkarite stance and were also successful at the box office.