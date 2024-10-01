Rajinikanth hospitalised in Chennai for an elective procedure, condition stable

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai late on Monday, September 30, reportedly for an elective procedure scheduled for October 1.

According to sources, the actor is undergoing an elective procedure to repair the enlargement of a blood vessel near his abdomen.

While no official statement has been made by the hospital or Rajinikanth's team, reports suggest that the 73-year-old actor had complained of stomach pain but is stable.

This is not the first time Rajinikanth has faced health concerns. In December 2020, the actor was hospitalised in Hyderabad for severe hypertension and exhaustion, which led him to cancel his much-anticipated political debut. Despite announcing the formation of his political party earlier that month, Rajinikanth had to backtrack, citing health complications and the risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was discharged after his blood pressure stabilised and was advised to rest.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to release on October 10. It marks the superstar’s 170th film. The film has an ensemble cast of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Following Vettaiyan, the actor is slated to appear in another major film titled Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.