Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to collaborate 50 years after Apoorva Raagangal

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

After days of speculation, actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday, September 7, confirmed that he and Rajnikanth will be reuniting for a multistarrer film after a gap of 46 years. The actor made the public disclosure at the NEXA SIIMA Awards 2025 event in Dubai.

“We were united long ago but chose to remain apart because they kept splitting a biscuit and giving us only half each. We wanted a full biscuit each, and we got it and relished it well. Now we are content with just half a biscuit again, so we have come together,” Kamal said when he was prodded about the speculation.

Clarifying that the competition between him and Rajinikanth was created by the audience and that they never looked at it that way, Kamal said, “That we got such opportunities is a huge deal. We had decided long ago to be like this and to set an example. That’s how he has been, and that’s how I have been. So while this reunion might be surprising business-wise, we aren’t that surprised. We are just glad that something that was supposed to happen a long time ago is happening now.”

It is speculated that director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has worked with both the stars in Vikram (2022) and Coolie (2025), will be directing the project. However, the official announcement is yet to be made.

Both Kamal and Rajinikanth began their careers under their mentor, the late legendary director K Balachander. They worked together for the first time in Apoorva Raagangal (1975), in which Rajini had a ten-minute cameo.

They’ve also worked together in Moondru Mudichu (1976), Anthuleni Katha (1976), Avargal (1977), 16 Vayathinile (1977), Aadu Puli Aattam (1977), Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu (1978), Thappu Thalangal (1978), Aval Appadithaan (1978), Thaayillamal Naan Illai (1979), and Ninaithale Inikkum (1979).

The news has enthralled the fans who are wondering what storyline could have excited both the superstars to reunite after 46 years.