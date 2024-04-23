Rajini-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film titled Coolie, teaser hints at gold smuggling drama

The title for the much anticipated Rajinikanth film, tentatively titled as Thalaivar 171, was revealed on Monday, April 22. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is titled Coolie and the title was announced with a three-minute monochrome teaser. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The video shows a smuggling gang, in a warehouse counting money and taking stock of the gold they have when one of them gets a call warning them to be careful as someone is coming in after breaching the security. The men get ready for a fight with weapons as one of them opens the door and heads out with a string of golden watches tied together to be used as a weapon. The man who went outside is beaten up and Rajini enters the warehouse with the string of watches tied around the former’s neck.

The video then culminates in a fight where Rajini beats all the men in the warehouse while delivering a cryptic monologue. He says, “Our fathers and grandfathers came and went. What is wrong? What is right? Play your game always. They will curse you and call you a wretched man. Don’t mistake them. Whichever path you choose, do not forget your pleasure. If there is enough food, liquor, women, comfort and peace of mind, a place in heaven is assured.”