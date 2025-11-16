Rajamouli’s remark on Hanuman after tech glitch at Varanasi launch triggers boycott calls

Director SS Rajamouli has been slammed online for his remarks on lord Hanuman at the trailer launch of his latest film Varanasi on Saturday, November 15. The grand event was held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

At the event, technical glitches prevented the trailer from being played initially. Visibly frustrated, Rajamouli said he felt let down by Hanuman, who his father had said would guide him. Making an emotional statement, he said, “I don’t have much faith in gods. My father had earlier said that Hanuman will guide me. After the glitch happened, I raised my voice at him, saying, ‘Is this how [Hanuman] leads me?’ My wife is a big admirer of Hanuman. She treats the god like her friend and talks to him. I expressed my anger at her too, saying, ‘Is this how he does things?’”