Rahul Sadasivan’s Odiyan marks Karan Johar’s first Malayalam production venture

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is set to make its Malayalam cinema debut with acclaimed horror filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan’s upcoming film Odiyan. The project, titled Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, was officially announced on Tuesday, June 16.

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier in the lead roles and will be jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions. The film is backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Supriya Menon.

The title refers to the mythical Odiyan, a figure rooted in Kerala’s folklore, particularly in the Malabar region. According to legends, Odiyans were practitioners of ‘Odividya’, believed to possess the ability to shapeshift into animals and terrify people under the cover of darkness. These stories are often associated with the pre-electrification era when myths around mysterious nocturnal figures and sounds became part of local oral traditions.

Announcing the project on social media, Karan Johar wrote, “Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too. It gives us great pride to announce our film - Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented Rahul Sadasivan. His knack for eerie storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional Manju Warrier and, of course, our favourite Prithviraj himself.”