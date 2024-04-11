PVR-INOX stops screening Malayalam films amid dispute with producers association

Amid Eid festivities, PVR-INOX has stopped screening Malayalam movies across the country due to a dispute with Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). Not only have they decided not to screen new releases Aavesham, Varshangalkk Shesham and Jai Ganesh, they have also removed screens for Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham, which released on March 28.

According to reports, the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) started a new content-providing company named PDC. The producers urged theatres in Kerala to take films through this company. However, PVR management raised objections to it and decided not to screen new Malayalam films.