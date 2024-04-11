PVR-INOX stops screening Malayalam films amid dispute with producers association

Amid Eid festivities, PVR-INOX has stopped screening Malayalam movies across the country due to a dispute with Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA). Not only have they decided not to screen new releases Aavesham, Varshangalkk Shesham and Jai Ganesh, they have also removed screens for Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham, which released on March 28.
According to reports, the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) started a new content-providing company named PDC. The producers urged theatres in Kerala to take films through this company. However, PVR management raised objections to it and decided not to screen new Malayalam films.
Following the success of Manjummel Boys and Premalu, expectations are massive on Fahad Faasil’s Aavesham, Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Varshangalkku Shesham and Unni Mukundan’s Jai Ganesh to continue the hot streak. According to reports, PVR-INOX stopped the screening of Manjummel Boys in Hyderabad as well. “An emergency meeting has been called for by the Telugu Producers Council to discuss the discriminatory practices of multiplex chains,” said Andhra Box Office.
PVR Pictures and INOX Limited signed a merger in 2023 to become a single entity called PVR INOX Limited. The group operates a network of 1689 cinema screens across India and Sri Lanka, with a 43% share of multiplex screens in India.