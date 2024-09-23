PS Vinothraj’s Kottukkaali wins Grand Prix Award at Amur International Film Festival

PS Vinothraj’s critically acclaimed film Kottukkaali starring Soori and Anna Ben has won the Grand Prix Award at the 22nd Amur International Film Festival in Russia.

Sharing the announcement, Sivakarthikeyan Productions said on Monday, September 23, “We are happy to share that our film #Kottukkaali has won the 'GRAND PRIX AWARD' at the 22nd Amur Autumn International Film Festival in Russia! We are grateful for this incredible recognition on a global stage.”

Kottukkkali is the story of a young woman from a small village in Madurai who is in love with a man from another caste. The ‘transgression’ is resisted by her family who force her to marry her own uncle. Anna Ben plays the character of the woman Meena, while Soori plays Pandi.

The road film, released in theatres on August 23, tackles superstition, violent masculinity, and endogamy using absurdist humour. Kottukkali, which also takes down the vulgarity of caste pride and patriarchy, was also experimental in not using any music, an unusual choice for a Tamil film. While the reception among the audience was discouraging, critics had unanimously praised the film and filmmaker.

In her review of the film for TNM , Bharathy Singaravel wrote, “Apart from a few small hiccups, Kottukkaali takes audiences on a winding ride across the arid fields and dusty highways of Madurai towards another more pressing destination: introspection regarding words like ‘culture’ or ‘community’ and what they mean apart from power. ”

The film, produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan, was earlier selected to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. It is said to be the first time to be screened at the Berlin Film Festival premiere.

Kottukkaali is Vinothraj’s second film. His debut film Koozhangal (2021) was nominated by India as its official selection for the 2022 Academy Awards under the Best International Feature Film category.