Prabhas to play Lord Shiva in Manchu Vishnu’s film Kannappa?

Actor Prabhas has reportedly signed up for actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s film Kannappa, in which he will reportedly be playing the role of Lord Shiva. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), actor-producer Manchu Vishnu said: “Har Har Mahadev”, reacting to a post claiming that Prabhas had been signed on to what Vishnu had previously called his ‘dream project’.

The film is a mythological-fantasy-epic where Prabhas is said to make a special appearance for an estimated duration of 15-30 minutes at most. However, while small, his role will be an important part of the film’s storyline which is yet unknown.

As of now, the names of the potential stars who might be a part of Kannappa are under wraps, as are most of the details. But to mark the initiation, Vishnu had taken part in an elaborate pooja ceremony at Sri Kalahasti temple near Tirupati to mark the start of the film.

Kannappa will be directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and will jointly be produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Though a date has not been announced, the movie is poised to start filming soon, with Mani Sharma and Stephen Devasi handling the musical compositions.

Vishnu Manchu was last seen in the 2022 Telugu language horror-comedy film Ginna. Additionally, he also produced the action-drama film Son of India, starring his father Mohan Babu.