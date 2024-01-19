Prabhas-starrer Salaar gets OTT release date: Details

Salaar starring actor Prabhas will release on Netflix on January 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The announcement was shared on Netflix’s Instagram account with the film’s trailer and the caption, “It’s time to rev up your engines because Salaar is here to change the game. Salaar is coming to Netflix in 12 hours in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.” The film released in theatres on December 22 and became a box office hit while receiving mixed reviews from critics and the audience.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar features big names like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu. The film is directed and co-written by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and bankrolled by Hombale Films. After the trailers and the teasers for Salaar were released, several fans pointed out the similarities between the film and KGF.

The film was originally supposed to be released on September 28 but it was postponed several times due to unforeseen circumstances. The trailers and teasers of the film indicate that Salaar alternates between the present and a historical time period set in the fictional city Khandaar. It follows the story of two childhood best friends (played by Prithviraj and Prabhas) whose relationship turns sour over time.