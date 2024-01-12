Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD gets release date

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin has announced that his upcoming mythology-inspired sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas is all set to release on May 9. The film has a huge star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ executed a grand release date announcement through raiders across multiple cities including Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, and Vijayawada.

During the event, the raiders marched together building anticipation and unveiled the scroll, announcing the film’s release date as May 9, 2024.

Vyjayanthi Movies Founder and Producer C Ashwini Dutt said, “As Vyjayanthi Movies marked its 50th year, the importance of May 9th in our cinematic journey remains evident. From the iconic ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’ to the award-winning ‘Mahanati’ and ‘Maharshi’, this date has etched its place in our history.”