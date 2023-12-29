Por Thozhil to Chittha: TNM’s pick of best Tamil movies from 2023

Featuring big star vehicles with explosions, gun fights, and ‘mass’ entry songs, as well as smaller films that won the hearts of critics and audiences alike, the year 2023 was a mixed bag for Kollywood. Even as bigger stars such as Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith stuck to safer and formulaic films, relatively smaller stars like Siddharth produced and starred in films like Chittha, which ventured into unfamiliar territory for Tamil cinema. As the year comes to a close, here are some of TNM’s favourite films from 2023.

Viduthalai Part 1: Although criticised by some for its depictions of brute violence against marginalised communities, this Vetrimaaran film earned critical and commercial success. The film revolves around Kumaresan (Soori), a newly recruited constable in the operation to hunt down Vaathiyar Perumal (Vijay Sethupathi), the leader of an extremist group. Through Kumaresan, the audience see the police brutality meted out to people in the hilltop villages, especially women, under the suspicion of harbouring Perumal and his aides. Soori, who has mostly acted in comedic roles, was praised for the portrayal of a constable caught between his inferior rank and trying to do good in defiance of his superiors.

Read: Viduthalai review: Soori is masterful in Vetrimaaran’s gritty political spectacle

Farhana: This movie follows the life of Farhana (Aishwarya Rajesh), a working class married woman from a conservative family who works in a ‘friendship’ chat centre. Soon, she is at the receiving end of lewd and sexually inappropriate messages at her workplace and is on the verge of quitting, but strikes up a friendship with a male caller. What follows are tumultuous events that wreak havoc in Farhana’s life. This Nelson Venkatesan film was critically acclaimed for shedding light into the lives of working class women, their desires, and ambitions.