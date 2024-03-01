Por review: Arjun Das-Kalidas Jayaram pull off a stylish film on the frenzy of youth

As Por progresses, one cannot help but notice that it is just a collection of loosely connected stories. But towards the high-octane climax, as male college-going students beat the crap out of each other, all the stories come together in a satisfying closure. Set in Puducherry’s (fictional) St Martin’s University, Por is all about charged college life, gang wars, and petty rivalry. The film, co-written and directed by Bejoy Nambiar, blends themes like mental health, casteism, and regional politics into its frenzy, elevating the viewing experience several notches up.

Por follows the stories of Prabhu (Arjun Das) and Yuvaraj (Kalidas Jayaram), two students at the University who lead separate lives and have their own circle of friends. But when their paths cross, all hell breaks loose. Yuvaraj, a first-year student, goes out of his way to seek revenge against Prabhu, a senior who is struggling to submit his Ph.D. Whether it is convincing the management to break their decades-long tradition and let first-year students conduct an annual three-day fest or trying to hurt the ones Prabhu cares about, Yuvaraj’s antics are both entertaining and infuriating at the same time.

The rivalry between the two culminates in a bloody fight on the fest's final day and has lasting consequences for both gangs. Throw into the mix a local politician trying to clinch a position for his daughter Surya (a wonderful Amrutha Srinivasan) in the students’ union, and fiery student activists Gayathri (TJ Bhanu) and Vennila (Nithyashri), and Por becomes an energetic, albeit chaotic film that does not hold back.