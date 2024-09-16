Popular Tollywood choreographer Jani Master booked for rape, to be charged under POCSO

A young woman, who works as a choreographer in the Telugu film industry has filed a police complaint against popular choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, accusing him of sexually assaulting her multiple times. He recently won the national award for choreographing the song 'Megham Karukatha' from Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam.

The complaint was registered on September 11 at the Raidurgam station, in a sealed cover as the survivor was a minor when the crime took place. Jani Master is also a member of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. Jani has choreographed several popular songs like ‘Butta Bomma’ starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, and ‘Arabic Kuthu’ starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde. Jani won the national award for Best Choreography for the song, ‘Megham Karukaatha’, in Thiruchitrambalam, which also stars Dhanush in August 2024.

Jani has been booked under sections 376 (2) (punishment for sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have however not filed a case under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Shikha Goel, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Women’s Safety Wing, told TNM that all relevant sections including POCSO would be added after seeking legal opinion.