'Perfectionist to the core': Actor Simran about Vikram

Actor Simran, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, has called actor Vikram a challenging co-star to work with, owing to his penchant for perfection and his process to churn out a fine performance. Talking about the same, Simran, who worked with him in Mahaan, told IANS, “Vikram is such a versatile actor, he works on himself for every character he takes on. He is too challenging to work with as a co-star as he is a one take artist and a perfectionist to the core. It’s always a pleasure to work with him.”

She also spoke about director Karthik Subbaraj, the director of Mahaan and the recent film Jigarthanda Double X. She said, “Karthik Subbaraj is one of my favourite directors. I love all his movies from Pizza to Jigarthanda Double X. I have worked with him in Petta and Mahaan. He is highly focused and has an audience eye. It’s an honour to work with Karthik too.”