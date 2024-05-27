Payal Kapadia’s A Night of Knowing Nothing sheds light on students’ struggle against BJP

Hours after filmmaker Payal Kapadia made history as the first Indian to clinch the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, her alma mater Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) issued a statement calling it a “moment of pride” for the institute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “India is proud of Payal” for her historic feat, while Union Minister Anurag Thakur too rushed to take credit. Anurag congratulated the “FTII alumnus,” stating that her film All We Imagine As Light was co-produced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and supported by its Film Incentive Scheme. The film was a joint production between India and France, under a treaty between the two countries, and India contributed 30% of the qualifying co-production expenditure.

But how much credit can the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government really take for the success of All We Imagine as Light? The attempts by the government and the FTII to stake claim on the team’s achievements undermines, if not negates, the efforts made by the director to arrive at this point of success. This becomes especially clear if we look at her documentary that preceded All We Imagine as Light — A Night of Knowing Nothing, which won the Oeil D’Or or theGolden Eye award equivalent to the Palme D’Or for feature films in 2021.

A Night of Knowing Nothing documents the student protests at FTII in 2015 against the appointment of Gajendra Chouhan, a television actor who portrayed Hindu mythological characters in the 1980s and is linked to the ruling BJP, as the head of the institute. Payal was slapped with disciplinary action in 2015 for her role in the protest, following which the FTII also cut her grant. As Academy Award winning sound designer Resul Pookutty pointed out, Payal is scheduled to appear for a court hearing next month in the case that the FTII lodged against her. “Interesting, isn’t it?” he asked.

Payal’s documentary, through letters written by an unidentified student of the FTII, sheds light on the BJP government’s attempts to curtailing students’ rights in central universities. Found in a box containing newspaper cuttings, dried flowers, and memory cards, the letters written by a student ‘L’ to her estranged lover evoke a sense of longing, hope, and struggle for freedom.