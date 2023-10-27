Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan to release in January

Thangalaan is written by Tamil Prabha and Ranjith. Their previous combination was the critically acclaimed Sarpatta Parambarai starring Arya. The technical crew of Thangalaan includes Kishor Kumar as the director of photography, Selva as the editor and SS Murthi as the art director.

In an exclusive making video of Thangalaan that was released in April 2023, it appeared that Vikram was a warrior and is seen leading a community. The actor was seen wearing a loin cloth and carrying a large staff while riding into battle. Men from the same community are seen playing instruments indicating that they might be going into battle as well.

Sources at Neelam, Pa Ranjith’s production house, had told TNM earlier that the movie is set in the 19th century and revolves around the Poorvakudi people who lived and worked in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Field. It is also expected to portray the lives of the Tamil labourers at the gold mines during the colonial period.