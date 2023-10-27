Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan to release in January

Pa Ranjith's much-awaited film Thangalaan, is set to be released on January 26, 2024. The film stars Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, and Pasupathy. The teaser for the film will be out on November 1, the makers announced. The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner. It is co-written by Prabha and the music is composed by GV Prakash. The film will be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.
Thangalaan is written by Tamil Prabha and Ranjith. Their previous combination was the critically acclaimed Sarpatta Parambarai starring Arya. The technical crew of Thangalaan includes Kishor Kumar as the director of photography, Selva as the editor and SS Murthi as the art director.
In an exclusive making video of Thangalaan that was released in April 2023, it appeared that Vikram was a warrior and is seen leading a community. The actor was seen wearing a loin cloth and carrying a large staff while riding into battle. Men from the same community are seen playing instruments indicating that they might be going into battle as well.
Sources at Neelam, Pa Ranjith’s production house, had told TNM earlier that the movie is set in the 19th century and revolves around the Poorvakudi people who lived and worked in Karnataka’s Kolar Gold Field. It is also expected to portray the lives of the Tamil labourers at the gold mines during the colonial period.
Prior to Thangalaan, Vikram was seen as Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. He will soon be seen in Gautam Menon’s long delayed film Dhruva Natchathiram, expected to release on November 24.
Director Ranjith’s last outing was Natchathiram Nagargirathu which starred actors Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Kalaiarasan in pivotal roles. It also featured actors Hari Krishnan, Vinoth, Subathra Robert, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Regin Rose, Damu, Gnanaprasad, Vinsu Rachel Sam, Arjun Prabhakaran, Uthaiya Surya, Stephen Raj, Sherin Celin Mathew and Manisa Tait in important roles.