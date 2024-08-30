Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan collects over Rs 100 crore

Thangalaan released in theatres on August 15. The film is based on the story of the exploitation of the indigenous community who were uprooted from Tamil Nadu to mine gold at the Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka.

Blending folklore and history, the film showcases the dual oppression faced by the indigenous community under the caste society and the British.

Inspired by the works of popular filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, Pa Ranjith has used the element of magic realism in the film.

While the film was widely appreciated by the audience, the critics were divided in their opinion.

Ranjith also fused BR Ambedkar’s work The Untouchables: Who Were They and Why They Became Untouchables in the movie. While it is common for filmmakers to reinterpret Hindu mythologies, Ranjith has reinterpreted Buddhist mythology in the film.

Acknowledging the reception of the film among the audience, the makers have already announced a sequel at the film’s success meet celebration. The film’s lead actor Vikram had said that he is ready anytime for the shoot. Since Pa Ranjith had already announced the line-up of his film Vettuvam, the sequel might get released only after Pa Ranjith’s prior commitments. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film was released on August 30.