Outrage over Sun TV producing Hindu epic Ramayana

Sun TV, the Tamil entertainment channel owned by Kalanithi Maran, has garnered criticism after it announced the production of the Hindu epic Ramayana on Monday, April 29. The announcement was made with a 30-second clip which showed what looked like Ayodhya in sparkling lights and a towering silhouette of the god Ram with his bow and arrow. Several users on X shared their disappointment with Sun TV producing the Ramayana despite it being owned by Kalanithi, a close family member of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin. The move was criticised because the content produced by the TV network does not align with the DMK, a Dravidian party.

The DMK, which came out of the Dravidian movement spearheaded by Periyar, advocates for atheism, rationalism and social justice.

Critics expressed their disappointment that Sun TV, which is perceived as the mouthpiece of the DMK, chose to produce an epic that has been weaponised by the right-wing parties to spread Hindutva ideology.