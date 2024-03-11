Oscars 2024: Nolan's Oppenheimer wins seven awards including best picture

Historical drama was a big winner at Sunday's in Hollywood, taking home seven awards, including best picture, best director and best actor. Christopher Nolan won the Academy Award for best director for his film Oppenheimer. The 53-year-old British director had never won an Oscar before. Cillian Murphy also earned his first Academy Award for his performance in Oppenheimer as the the physicist who led the development of the atomic bomb in World War II.
Meanwhile, Emma Stone's risky, unapologetic female take on the Frankenstein myth in Poor Things won her the Oscar for best actress.
The start of the gala, hosted for the fourth time by Jimmy Kimmel, was delayed by five minutes as pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the awards ceremony.
Robert Downey Jr. won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as grieving mother Mary Lamb in the boarding school drama The Holdovers.
Hayao Miyazaki won his second Oscar on Sunday for his semi-autobiographical Japanese animated film The Boy and the Heron, a fantasy tale about a boy mourning his dead mother.
The Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, which explores questions of complicity while depicting the mundane life of a Nazi family in their home next to the Auschwitz death camp, won the Academy Award for best international film.
Mstyslav Chernov's 20 Days in Mariupol, a harrowing first-person account of the early days of in 2022, won the Oscar for best documentary. It is the first Oscar in the history of Ukraine.
"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history," said Chernov. "And I'm honored. Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I'd never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this (for) Russia never attacking Ukraine."
This article is republished from DW under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .