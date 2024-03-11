Oscars 2024: Nolan's Oppenheimer wins seven awards including best picture

Who won other awards?

Robert Downey Jr. won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as grieving mother Mary Lamb in the boarding school drama The Holdovers.

Hayao Miyazaki won his second Oscar on Sunday for his semi-autobiographical Japanese animated film The Boy and the Heron, a fantasy tale about a boy mourning his dead mother.

The Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, which explores questions of complicity while depicting the mundane life of a Nazi family in their home next to the Auschwitz death camp, won the Academy Award for best international film.

Mstyslav Chernov's 20 Days in Mariupol, a harrowing first-person account of the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, won the Oscar for best documentary. It is the first Oscar in the history of Ukraine.

"This is the first Oscar in Ukrainian history," said Chernov. "And I'm honored. Probably I will be the first director on this stage to say I wish I'd never made this film. I wish to be able to exchange this (for) Russia never attacking Ukraine."