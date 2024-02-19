Oppenheimer wins big at BAFTA, Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone are best actors: Full list

Oppenheimer was the big winner at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards on Sunday, February 18, with the Christopher Nolan epic winning seven awards including the top honours for best director, best actor, and best supporting actor. Oppenheimer, which was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023, won awards for lead actor Cillian Murphy who portrayed the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, supporting actor Robert Downey Jr, editing, cinematography, and original score.

Oppenheimer was followed by Poor Things which received five awards, with Emma Stone winning Best Actress. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things is centred around a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, after which she runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.

Cillian Murphy started his acceptance speech with the words: "Oh boy! Holy moly." He then applauded Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, saying: "Thanks for seeing something in me that I didn't see in myself." He described them as his "Oppen-homies" — to laughter from the glitterati audience. Cate Blanchett presented the award.

In his acceptance speech, Nolan said that while his movie has finished on a "dramatically necessary note of despair," he wanted to spotlight the organisations who have worked over the years to "reduce the number of nuclear weapons in the world".

Receiving her best actress award, Emma Stone (Poor Things) thanked someone very important in her acceptance speech, notes BBC. She said: "Since we are in London, I'd like to start by thanking our dialect coach ... he did not laugh at me when I had to say water."

Justine Triet and her partner Arthur Harari picked up the award for Best Original Screenplay for the French courtroom drama, Anatomy of a Fall, which tells the story of a writer accused of her husband's murder.

Host David Tennant wound up the night with a joke: "Now as a wise person once said, come on Barbie, let's go party."

The camera then cut to Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's faces, as they laughed and clapped, BBC reports. But Barbie walked away empty-handed from the night, as was the case with for Bradley Cooper’s Maestro about Leonard Bernstein.

The BAFTA, meanwhile, faced backlash over its omission of Friends star Matthew Perry from the In Memoriam segment of the film awards night. This year's In Memoriam segment, set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper's 'The After Time' performed by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, featured Jane Birkin, Shirley Anne Field, Richard Roundtree, Michael Gambon, Tom Wilkinson, and Carl Weathers among others.The Academy has confirmed that Matthew Perry will be honoured at its TV awards later this year.

Perry, who died last October, was best known for his 10-year stint as Chandler Bing on hit TV show Friends, but he has also acted in several popular feature films including The Whole Nine Yards alongside Bruce Willis, Fools Rush In opposite Salma Hayek, and 17 Again starring Zac Efron.