Flix

Oppenheimer dominates Oscars with 13 nominations, Barbie gets six: Here’s the full list

The nominations list contained two big snubs, with actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig not receiving nominations for their work in 'Barbie'.
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
Written by:
IANS

The race to the 96th annual Academy Awards has picked up the momentum. On Tuesday, January 23, the nominations for the upcoming edition of the Oscars were announced. The nominations list contained two big snubs, with actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig not receiving nominations for their work in Barbie. Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid were on hand to announce the nominees live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, reports Variety.

Acclaimed music composer John Williams, scored his 54th Oscar nomination for the Harrison Ford-starrer Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With this he has become the most nominated person in the Oscars.

Here are the nominations:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple; America Ferrera for Barbie; Jodie Foster for Nyad; and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Costume Design

Barbie; Killers of the Flower Moon; Napoleon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things

Sound

The Creator; Maestro; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; Oppenheimer; and The Zone of Interest

Original Score

American Fiction; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Killers of the Flower Moon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction; Barbie; Oppenheimer; Poor Things; and The Zone of Interest

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall; The Holdovers; Maestro; May December; and Past Lives

Live Action Short Film

The After; Invincible; Night of Fortune; Red, White and Blue; and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig; Ninety-Five Senses; Our Uniform; Pachyderme; and War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown for American Fiction; Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling for Barbie; and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things

Original Song

‘The Fire Inside’ from Flamin’ Hot; ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie; ‘It Never Went Away’ from American Symphony; ‘Wahzhazhe' (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon; and ‘What Was I Made For?’ from Barbie

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President; The Eternal Memory; Four Daughters; To Kill a Tiger; and 20 Days in Mariupol

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning; The Barber of Little Rock; Island in Between; The Last Repair Shop; and Nai Nai & Wai Po

International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy); Perfect Days (Japan); Society of the Snow (Spain); The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany); and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron; Elemental; Nimona; Robot Dreams; Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; and Barbie

Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Poor Things; and Society of the Snow

Production Design

Barbie; Killers of the Flower Moon; Napoleon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things

Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall; The Holdovers; Killers of the Flower Moon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things

Cinematography

El Conde; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things

Visual Effects

The Creator; Godzilla Minus One; Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; and Napoleon

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper for Maestro; Colman Domingo for Rustin; Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers; Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer; and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening for Nyad; Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon; Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall; Carey Mulligan for Maestro; and Emma Stone for Poor Things

Directing

Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall; Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon; Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer; Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things; and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

Best Picture

American Fiction; Anatomy of a Fall; Barbie; The Holdovers; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Past Lives; Poor Things; and The Zone of Interest

The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 4 pm (Pacific Standard Time) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host for the second consecutive year. It is his fourth time emceeing overall.

Hollywood
Oscars

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com