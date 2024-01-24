Oppenheimer dominates Oscars with 13 nominations, Barbie gets six: Here’s the full list

The race to the 96th annual Academy Awards has picked up the momentum. On Tuesday, January 23, the nominations for the upcoming edition of the Oscars were announced. The nominations list contained two big snubs, with actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig not receiving nominations for their work in Barbie. Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid were on hand to announce the nominees live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, reports Variety.

Acclaimed music composer John Williams, scored his 54th Oscar nomination for the Harrison Ford-starrer Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With this he has become the most nominated person in the Oscars.

Here are the nominations:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple; America Ferrera for Barbie; Jodie Foster for Nyad; and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Costume Design

Barbie; Killers of the Flower Moon; Napoleon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things