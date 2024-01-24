Oppenheimer dominates Oscars with 13 nominations, Barbie gets six: Here’s the full list

The race to the 96th annual Academy Awards has picked up the momentum. On Tuesday, January 23, the nominations for the upcoming edition of the Oscars were announced. The nominations list contained two big snubs, with actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig not receiving nominations for their work in Barbie. Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid were on hand to announce the nominees live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, reports Variety.
Acclaimed music composer John Williams, scored his 54th Oscar nomination for the Harrison Ford-starrer Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With this he has become the most nominated person in the Oscars.
Here are the nominations:
Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer; Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple; America Ferrera for Barbie; Jodie Foster for Nyad; and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Costume Design
Barbie; Killers of the Flower Moon; Napoleon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things
Sound
The Creator; Maestro; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; Oppenheimer; and The Zone of Interest
Original Score
American Fiction; Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny; Killers of the Flower Moon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things
Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction; Barbie; Oppenheimer; Poor Things; and The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall; The Holdovers; Maestro; May December; and Past Lives
Live Action Short Film
The After; Invincible; Night of Fortune; Red, White and Blue; and The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig; Ninety-Five Senses; Our Uniform; Pachyderme; and War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K Brown for American Fiction; Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon; Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer; Ryan Gosling for Barbie; and Mark Ruffalo for Poor Things
Original Song
‘The Fire Inside’ from Flamin’ Hot; ‘I’m Just Ken’ from Barbie; ‘It Never Went Away’ from American Symphony; ‘Wahzhazhe' (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon; and ‘What Was I Made For?’ from Barbie
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President; The Eternal Memory; Four Daughters; To Kill a Tiger; and 20 Days in Mariupol
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning; The Barber of Little Rock; Island in Between; The Last Repair Shop; and Nai Nai & Wai Po
International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italy); Perfect Days (Japan); Society of the Snow (Spain); The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany); and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron; Elemental; Nimona; Robot Dreams; Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; and Barbie
Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Poor Things; and Society of the Snow
Production Design
Barbie; Killers of the Flower Moon; Napoleon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things
Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall; The Holdovers; Killers of the Flower Moon; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things
Cinematography
El Conde; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; and Poor Things
Visual Effects
The Creator; Godzilla Minus One; Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3; Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One; and Napoleon
Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper for Maestro; Colman Domingo for Rustin; Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers; Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer; and Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction
Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening for Nyad; Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Flower Moon; Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall; Carey Mulligan for Maestro; and Emma Stone for Poor Things
Directing
Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall; Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon; Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer; Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things; and Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest
Best Picture
American Fiction; Anatomy of a Fall; Barbie; The Holdovers; Killers of the Flower Moon; Maestro; Oppenheimer; Past Lives; Poor Things; and The Zone of Interest
The 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10 at 4 pm (Pacific Standard Time) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host for the second consecutive year. It is his fourth time emceeing overall.