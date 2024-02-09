Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe review: A fun, light-hearted entertainer

In the lead-up to its release, director Suni's latest film Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe evoked interest among Kannada cinema patrons for multiple reasons. For starters, the film promised to show the filmmaker dispense another of his trademark, simple love stories, which have fittingly earned him the title of ‘Simple’ Suni. It also marks his collaboration with Vinay Rajkumar who, as the third-generation actor from the Dr Rajkumar clan, has shown a willingness to go off-the-beaten-track.

With all this and more in mind, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe seemed like the ideal endeavour for the duo. There's the Suni quirk that an actor of Vinay's ilk could leverage and even lend his own touch to, revealing that there's still space for a sensible ‘family' rom-com at the box office.

The film, to its credit, does start off on an encouraging note. Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, quite expectedly, is anything but 'sarala' or simple because Suni is chasing yet another complicated tale of love. It has the right kind of emotional beats, the humour, the irreverence, an old-worldly romance and so much more. The problem, however, lies in the fact that the final film we get to watch doesn't fully realise its potential. Suni’s attempt comes off as a confused mess that lacks the clarity to utilise its enterprising material, but what makes it work regardless are the central performances.

Atishay (Vinay Rajkumar) is an aspiring music composer whose youthful life rests on two strong desires — one, to make a big music director out of himself and the other, the more serious one, to find the love of his life. "I long for someone whose mellifluous singing can resonate with the rhythm of my heart," he says, meaning that he is looking for someone truly out of the ordinary. This expression on the protagonist's part alone is enough to suggest that Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe isn't an uber-modern love story. It doesn't belong in a world where people or characters explore romance with candour, but are rather dead serious about finding soulmates. There's no concept of openly expressing feelings, casual flings, or moving-ons here — instead, this is a film where the utterance of that first 'I love you' is a full-fledged event, even a major plot point.

And the essence of that now nearly obsolete love story, which perhaps existed in Kannada cinema more than a decade ago, is perhaps the main lure of Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe. Atishay, who is fondly referred to as 'Ati' (literally meaning 'extra'), wears his heart on his sleeve, making him heavily prone to heartbreak. He is a happy-go-lucky person and has that endearing yet playful personality that one would find in the romcom protagonists of the recent past. The film, a thinly veiled tale of yearning and ambition, is designed as a large coming-of-age encounter for the protagonist.