Nobel Prize winner Malala makes acting debut in British sitcom We Are Lady Parts

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is all set to make her acting debut with a cameo appearance in the British TV show We Are Lady Parts. Malala’s first look from the show, featuring her on a horse in a cowboy hat, has taken the internet by storm.

We Are Lady Parts is a show written and directed by Nida Manzoor and follows the story of an all woman Muslim punk rock band in England who are trying to make it big. Malala will make her appearance in the second season of the show. The band makes a song titled ‘Malala Made Me Do It’ for which she is expected to make her cameo in. Owing to the cowboy hat in her costume, people began drawing comparisons between Malala and pop singer Beyonce, who was seen sporting a similar costume in the cover of her latest album, ‘Cowboy Carter’.

In an exclusive interview with British Vogue , the 26-year-old activist said she was a fan of the show and had binged the first season in one sitting. Malala added, “It was probably the first show I watched where you had Muslim characters who weren’t side characters – you had five of them as the leads. That stood out. It was entertaining. It was funny. I loved it.”

Malala, a native of Pakistan, is an education rights activist and has been advocating for girls’ education. She was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for her activism and going to school despite there being a ban on girls going to school. She was treated in Pakistan and later moved to England for further treatment and continued to reside there with her family. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, making her the youngest recipient at 17. Malala went on to graduate from Oxford University in 2020.