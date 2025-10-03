Neeraj Ghaywan refutes claims of paying Rs 10k compensation to family behind Homebound

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, whose latest film Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars, has refuted reports claiming he paid only Rs 10,000 as compensation to the family whose story inspired the film.
Reacting to the controversy, Ghaywan clarified that the amount mentioned was “shamefully low” and merely a small token he had personally given to Amrit’s father, Ram Charan, during his early research phase a few years ago. “Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided,” he said, adding that both families had received “significant support” and expressed satisfaction.
“We have honoured their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support. The families’ contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me. I don’t want to disclose the exact amount because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub—the original heroes of Homebound,” Ghaywan wrote on X.
Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa as Mohammed Shoaib Ali and Chandan Kumar, characters based on Saiyub and Amrit. It premiered on May 21 at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in France. It has since received wide popular and critical acclaim, and has been chosen as India’s submission for the international feature film category at the 98th Academy Awards.
The movie has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.
Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, is based on a real-life story by journalist Basharat Peer, published in The New York Times in 2020. The narrative follows two migrant workers – Mohammad Saiyub, a Muslim, and Amrit Kumar, a Dalit – as they journey home from Surat to Uttar Pradesh during the COVID-19 lockdown.
