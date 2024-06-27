Nagarjuna meets fan who was shoved aside by his bodyguard, apologises

Following online outrage, actor Nagarjuna met and apologised to a fan who was rudely shoved aside by his bodyguard at the Mumbai airport when he tried to interact with the actor. The incident happened when Nagarjuna was walking out of the airport a few days ago, and a person with disability, who is a fan of the actor’s work, tried to approach him, presumably for a selfie. Nagarjuna’s bodyguard stalled him, pulling him aside and almost causing him to fall to the ground.
Soon after, the video of the incident went viral, triggering outrage at the bodyguard's behaviour and the actor’s indifferent treatment of the fan, an employee at the Mitti Cafe located inside the airport. Several netizens also criticised the apathy of actor Dhanush who was right behind Nagarjuna when this happened, but chose not to intervene. Both actors have been shooting for Kubera, Dhanush’s upcoming film with director Sekhar Kammula.
Subsequently, Nagarjuna expressed his apology through social media platform X on June 23, stating, “This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!” (sic)
The actor had also told a news outlet that he did not notice the misbehaviour of the bodyguard. “I didn’t even know about the incident. If I did, I would have apologised to the fan there and then. But it’s okay. I am in the news for a day. Tomorrow, it will be someone else. I can assure you, this will never happen,” he said.
When Nagarjuna went to Mumbai again on June 26, he met the aggrieved fan, apologised, and clicked photos with him. In the video, Nagarjuna could be seen telling the man that it was the actor’s fault to have acted indifferently while he was being manhandled.