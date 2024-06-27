Nagarjuna meets fan who was shoved aside by his bodyguard, apologises

Subsequently, Nagarjuna expressed his apology through social media platform X on June 23, stating, “This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !!” (sic)

The actor had also told a news outlet that he did not notice the misbehaviour of the bodyguard. “I didn’t even know about the incident. If I did, I would have apologised to the fan there and then. But it’s okay. I am in the news for a day. Tomorrow, it will be someone else. I can assure you, this will never happen,” he said.

When Nagarjuna went to Mumbai again on June 26, he met the aggrieved fan, apologised, and clicked photos with him. In the video, Nagarjuna could be seen telling the man that it was the actor’s fault to have acted indifferently while he was being manhandled.