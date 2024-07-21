Mutt head sends legal notice to makers of Kalki 2898 AD for ‘hurting Hindu community’

Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar and former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has issued a legal notice to the makers of the movie Kalki 2898 AD, including the director, producer, and actors, demanding that they tender a public apology for “gross distortion, misrepresentation, and twisted depiction” of Lord Kalki in the movie.

In his legal notice, Krishnam said that the reinterpretation of Mahabharata and the story of Kalki, a reincarnation of Vishnu, has hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. The notice also asked the filmmakers to desist from distribution and publication of the movie on any OTT platform or other media distribution channels until the historical inconsistencies as detailed in the notice are rectified.

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, among others, is a mythological drama based on the Mahabharata epic. The film depicts Kalki taking birth through artificial insemination. Offended by the “distortions” of Hindu scriptures, Krishnam alleged that the makers have belittled Sanatan Dharma.

The former Congressman said that the filmmakers should comply with the demands within 15 days, failing which legal action – civil and criminal – will be initiated against them.



Speaking to IANS, Krishnam said that the motive behind the legal notice is not to trouble or harass the makers but to ensure that religious beliefs are not hurt or undermined in the name of artistic creativity.

“It was to ensure that they desist from distortion, misrepresentation, and wrongful depiction of religious and sacred texts in the movie,” he told IANS.

Krishnam added, “On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation to the Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal. When efforts are underway to revive the legacy of Lord Kalki, a movie filled with misinformation and half-truths will do no good.

“I want to ask the filmmakers what they want to achieve by hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. What will they achieve by belittling and demeaning Sanatan Dharma? We won’t allow such mockery of our religious beliefs.”

Meanwhile, the film, which released on June 27, has amassed a whopping Rs 600 crore in less than a month, turning out to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

(With IANS inputs)