Music composer Santosh Narayanan disassociates himself from Prashanth’s Andhagan

Actor Prashanth’s long-delayed project Andhagan is mired in a controversy after music composer Santosh Narayanan disassociated himself from the promotional song of the film.
On Wednesday, July 24, Sony Music released a promotional song from the film titled ‘Andhagan anthem’, which is sung by Anirudh. According to the song credits on YouTube, while Anirudh and actor Vijay Sethupathi sang the song, Santosh Narayanan composed, arranged, and programmed the song. However, Santosh said that he did not compose the song, though he is credited as its music composer.
“For the first time in history, the audio label is also playing a blind character - method acting ? FYI I don’t charge a fee to check if the actual music/lyric/arrangement/mix/master is actually mine. All The Best Of Luck.” Santosh Narayanan wrote on X.
In a subsequent tweet, he said, “This is not the music, lyric, arrangement, mix and master that I delivered….”
Andhagan, the remake of 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun, was supposed to release in 2022. However, due to unknown reasons the film’s release was delayed. The film is finally set to release on August 15 along with Vikram’s Thangalaan.
Andhagan is directed by Prashanth’s father Thiagarajan. The star cast also includes Simran, Priya Anand, Oorvasi, Samuthirakani, among others.
Andhadhun was remade in Telugu and Malayalam too. The Telugu remake Maestro starred actors Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nabha Naresh. The Malayalam remake titled Bhramam starred Prithviraj, Raashii Khanna, Mamata Mohandas, and Unni Mukundan. Both the remakes failed to impress the audience.