Music composer Santosh Narayanan disassociates himself from Prashanth’s Andhagan

Actor Prashanth’s long-delayed project Andhagan is mired in a controversy after music composer Santosh Narayanan disassociated himself from the promotional song of the film.

On Wednesday, July 24, Sony Music released a promotional song from the film titled ‘Andhagan anthem’, which is sung by Anirudh. According to the song credits on YouTube, while Anirudh and actor Vijay Sethupathi sang the song, Santosh Narayanan composed, arranged, and programmed the song. However, Santosh said that he did not compose the song, though he is credited as its music composer.

“For the first time in history, the audio label is also playing a blind character - method acting ? FYI I don’t charge a fee to check if the actual music/lyric/arrangement/mix/master is actually mine. All The Best Of Luck.” Santosh Narayanan wrote on X.

In a subsequent tweet, he said, “This is not the music, lyric, arrangement, mix and master that I delivered….”