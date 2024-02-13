Mithila Palkar to make Tamil debut with Oho Enthan Baby

Actor Mithila Palkar is set to make her debut into Tamil films with Oho Enthan Baby She recently attended the launch of Oho Enthan Baby along with the team. The film also marks the acting debut of Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal's brother, Rudra.

Talking about her Tamil debut, Mithila said, "I enjoy working in the south a lot and my experience in Telugu cinema has been amazing. Now with Oho Enthan Baby, I will make my Tamil debut.”

Expressing her excitement, Mithila said, “I am excited as well as nervous. I cannot reveal much about the film now, but I already cannot wait for the audience to see it."