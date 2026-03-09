‘Microphone makes stupidity louder’: Trisha slams Parthiban’s sexist comments

Actor Trisha Krishnan issued a strong statement on March 8, indirectly criticising remarks made by actor and filmmaker R Parthiban about rumours linking her with actor-politician Vijay.

In a statement shared on social media, Trisha said, “… A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at,” she said.

At a recent award event, Parthiban, who worked with Trisha in the Ponniyin Selvan series directed by Mani Ratnam, was asked to say a few words about her. A photograph of Trisha from a wedding she had recently attended with Vijay was shown on a screen behind him.

Trisha played the role of Kundhavai in the film series. Parthiban, known for his wordplay, responded: “This Kundhavai needs to be made to sit for a few days within the confines of a house. It would be nice if she were not allowed to go out and create trouble.” In Tamil, the word kundhu also means ‘sit’.

Taking strong exception to the remarks, Trisha also criticised the organisers of the event.

“I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual …” she said.

The speculation around Trisha and Vijay intensified recently after they attended the wedding reception of film producer Kalpathi S Suresh’s son in Chennai. Recently, Vijay’s wife Sangeetha sought divorce, accusing him of an extra-marital affair with an actor.