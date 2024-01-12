Merry Christmas review: Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina star in a slow-burn, rewarding mystery

We rewind to how they met. Maria (Katrina Kaif) and her daughter Annie (Pari Sharma) are at a restaurant. Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) runs into Maria’s fleeing date who entrusts him with the task of telling Maria that he had to leave. One thing leads to another, as is often the case in cinema where interesting people strike a conversation and the hours fly. They watch a film together – it’s Pinnochio for a reason – and it all seems magical until a point when a body is discovered.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the awkward Albert with his trademark charm. The accented Hindi, the goofy dancing, the spontaneous gestures. He’s as adorable as the giant teddy bear that Annie lugs around. But, there is more to him. And of course, to Maria too. Katrina doesn’t have the acting range of Tabu who slipped into the role of the femme fatale with such panache in Andhadhun. She’s also saddled with a moral reason that somewhat dilutes the wickedness of the character. In that sense, she’s a mix of the female stock characters in neo-noir cinema — the girl-next-door and the femme fatale. Still, she makes Maria work, especially towards the end of the second act when we discover more layers to her character.

Up until the discovery of the body, Merry Christmas feels like a relaxed romance where information is exchanged only for the purpose of two strangers getting to know each other. Maria points to a photograph where she’s holding a marlin and tells Albert that she insisted on the giant fish being released to the sea after the picture was taken. At this point, we think, “Oh Maria is so kind.” Later, the same Maria smashes a fishbowl with sudden ferocity — do the fish die?

What’s fascinating about a Sriram Raghavan film is that the screenplay (written by Sriram, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey) is peppered with several of these mini mysteries. It’s never just about the big picture. So you are constantly having aha! moments, connecting the dots, spotting the Chekov’s gun, forming the jigsaw. Ultimately, no detail is extraneous. Not the choice of dance music, not the architecture of Maria’s house, not Albert’s love for origami swans, nothing at all. Just as the background score begins innocuously, slowly builds up and hits a crescendo, the facts line up one after the other, until you are whopped in the face with the truth.

The second half is when the film really picks up pace, with a police investigation that prods the loose ends and ties them up nicely, even if wrongly. Sanjay Kapoor plays the flirtatious gent to great hilarity, and his wide-eyed wife is equally good. Radhika Apte appears in a brief but memorable role.