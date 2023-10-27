Martin Luther King review: Puja Kolluru’s political satire is promising yet misguided

Set in a fictional village with fictional caste groups, Martin Luther King positions itself as a satire on the Indian democracy. The protagonist (Sampoornesh Babu) is a lowered caste man who goes by the nickname Smile (and other derisive epithets coined by dominant caste villagers). He has no documents to prove his identity, and when he is finally forced to get his Aadhaar made, the local postmaster (Vasantha, played by Sharanya Pradeep) names him after Martin Luther King Jr., citing how like Smile, the American civil rights revolutionary also fought for identity. Smile’s rechristening as King leads us to hope for a fiery takedown of caste structures in the village, but what follows is an occasionally funny, albeit muddled satire on electoral politics in India.

Martin Luther King is director and editor Puja Kolluru’s debut outing, and the film is a remake of Madonne Ashwin’s 2021 Tamil film Mandela. The plot is set in a village called Padamarapadu, split into two caste factions – Northerners and Southerners. Lokmanya Tilak aka Loki (Venkatesh Maha, who is also the film’s creative producer and has adapted Madonne Ashwin’s script into Telugu) leads the Southerners, and Jagjivan Ram (Naresh) leads the Northerners. When their father falls ill, they contest the panchayat election for selfish reasons. With all villagers staying loyal to their own castes, the votes are split equally, and King – who faces caste discrimination from the entire village until then – is suddenly vested with the ‘power’ of the deciding vote. What follows is how the two factions vie for King’s vote through gifts, coercion, and violence.

The comedy of uncomplicated metaphors, and the assortment of village residents with varied quirks, evoke laughs in quite a few scenes. The film also inventively uses burra katha (an oral storytelling art form) and old-timey film music from Chiranjeevi films to accentuate the narrative.