Mark Antony review: This sci-fi action film simply fails to work

In Mark Antony, it is hard to tell if the stilted acting, frantic music, and absurd storyline are supposed to be parodies, or if director Adhik Ravichandran really thinks this is how silly audiences are. A scientist (Selvaraghavan cameo) in 1975 invents a phone that can call people in the past and hence, change the future. Meanwhile, Antony (Vishal) is a beloved gangster who is suddenly murdered, and his best friend and partner in crime Jackie (SJ Suryah) survives into the mid-1990s, when the film is set, to become ‘the godfather’ of Chennai. Antony’s son Mark (also Vishal, sigh) is a mechanic who loathes even his father’s memory. Jackie’s son Madhan (do I need to tell you?) is a spoilt wastrel. But there’s a plot twist.

Actually, the plot spends the whole film twisting itself into knots you could see a mile away on a foggy night wearing sunglasses. Attempts to change the past, betrayal, and identically bad acting are all around, while eye-popping colours and pounding music come and go with headache-inducing frequency.

Vishal as Antony is mildly more tolerable than Vishal as the son Mark. The film suggests that Mark is in his 30s. The brief for Vishal in this role was likely ‘not very bright, but a man with a good heart’. But the actor performs this by sounding more like a confused five-year-old, rather than an adult man. As Antony, he’s the usual Tamil cinema veshti-clad, glowering, moustachioed rowdy. Like all such Kollywood rowdies, the moustache is a large part of his personality, which he keeps stroking in the middle of killing 50 men, just in case the murderous rampage wasn’t enough to signal his (toxic) masculinity.

SJ Suryah brings his over-the-top acting, with little to differentiate between the son version and father version, apart from bad wigs. His villainy is a joke at the expense of the movie. Yet, he manages to keep you moderately engaged.

Amidst all the chaotic twists and turns of the plot is a generous helping of sexualising trans women, and homophobic jokes with even an ‘avanaa nee’ line thrown in. The reference is to a well-known dialogue by comedian Vadivelu, meant to mock gay men. The mockery is amplified by Y GMahendran playing an offensive take on a gay man, called Gowrie. The string of offenses doesn’t end there.