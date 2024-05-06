Mari Selvaraj's upcoming film with Dhruv Vikram titled Bison

Tamil filmmaker Mari Selvaraj released a first-look poster of his next movie titled Bison on Monday, May 6. The film will feature Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, and this is the first collaboration between the duo. Bison Kalamadan is co-produced by filmmaker Pa Ranjith and is Mari Selvaraj's fourth film. The music would be composed by Nivas K Prasanna, who shot to fame with his score in 2014 mystery thriller Thegidi.

Well-known for his anti-caste narratives and using animals skillfully in his films, the poster with the tagline Kaalamadan indicates that the audience can expect similar elements from Mari Selvaraj's upcoming film. The poster shows Dhruv’s character on his knees in a running position with a towering statue of a bull in the background. The backdrop also looks like an ancient temple.