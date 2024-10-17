Manju Warrier is charting pan-Indian stardom, on her own terms

But Thunivu and Vettaiyan, headlining superstars, were calculated decisions, recognizing their potential impact on her pan-Indian market. In Thunivu, a heist thriller that headlines Ajith masterminding a bank robbery, Manju plays his accomplice and appears briefly. But her charisma assures that it creates a powerful imprint, as she smoothly aces the mass scenes. What’s also deliberate is that in both instances, Manju dodges the typical “arm candy” trope, utilising her screen time to showcase her talent.

This year, though her first release, Footage, a found-footage genre was a brave attempt from her production house, it sank without a trace. And Vettaiyan is already receiving mixed reviews, which might affect its box office collections. Though Manju Warrier’s box office potential is still in contention, she seems to be determined to balance it out—her next release will be Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai 2, in which she pairs with Vijay Sethupathy for the first time. There is Mr X, an action drama co-starring Arya and Gautham Karthik. She will also debut in Hindi with a high-concept comedy-drama, Amriki Pandit, co-starring Madhavan, directed by Garg. She reportedly plays a Bhopal-based divorce lawyer, with grey shades. According to Garg, once Manju’s casting was done, they initially considered changing the character to a Malayali who lives in Bhopal. “But she stood firm on playing the character as it was originally written and spent 1.5 months learning the language and perfecting the accent,” says Garg in an online interview. Then there is the much-awaited L2: Empuraan.

Manju Warrier’s triumphant return to cinema paved the way for other female actors to follow suit. But, indeed, they haven’t been able to replicate her success. What Manju can do at this stage is also explore characters that defy traditional norms. That’s been a constant even in her first tenure—she has rarely challenged the status quo of women on celluloid. As a superstar and influential brand, all she needs to do is take bold creative risks (Parvathy Thiruvothu is doing a fine job of it) and solidify her status as a trailblazer in Malayalam cinema.

