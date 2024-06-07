Manamey review: Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty pull off a delightful rom-com

Vikram (Sharwanand) lives a carefree life in London. He is flirtatious, unserious, and enjoys life without being accountable to anyone, including his parents. In stark contrast, Subadra (Krithi Shetty) is a responsible woman who takes her promises seriously. Circumstances force both these individuals to come together and raise a kid. If you are familiar with Indian dramas, you would know how this will pan out, and director Sriram Adittya builds on this predictable plot to deliver a fun, engaging film with impressive performances.

Manamey, also starring Rahul Ramakrishna, Rahul Ravindran, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Shiva Kandukuri, and others, lures the audience as a romantic comedy but pleasantly surprises with its emotional moments. The plot proceeds like an adventure, with new characters being introduced at various junctures. The writing does not falter despite these characters trying to change the course of the story.

Vikram, who is pursuing his PhD, represents the new generation – aloof and disapproving of excessive sentiments. He likes parents and friends but does not make a huge deal about them and even considers them a nuisance at times. Through his character, the film can be read as a critique of individualism, underlining the importance of the emotional connection between human beings, and the narrative keeps it subtle without becoming preachy.

Manamey at times also subverts many tropes. For instance: Subadra is engaged to a caring, and kind man who is willing to raise the kid she finds herself responsible to adopt. In many such similar scenes, the film consistently surprises the viewer with affirming moments that are elevated by Hesham Abdul Wahab’s lively music.

Sharwanand makes up for the awkwardness of playing a middle-aged casanova with his comic timing and impressive dialogue delivery. Krithi too delivers an excellent performance as Subadra. Both actors deliver their roles with conviction, making Manamey an entertaining family drama.

Amid the surge of violent action films that promote misogyny and sexism, Manamey offers a delightful package of no-judgement entertainment.

