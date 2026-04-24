Mammootty–Mohanlal starrer Patriot faces CBFC cuts ahead of May 1 release

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The much-anticipated Malayalam film Patriot, scheduled for release on May 1, is being re-edited following intervention from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board reportedly sought changes to the name of the antagonist, citing its resemblance to that of a prominent politician’s son.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film boasts a star-studded cast including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Revathi, Nayanthara, and Darshana Rajendran.

Complying with the CBFC’s directives, the makers have carried out edits, including removing certain scenes. Reports suggest the film was re-edited at Lal Media Studio in Kochi, and a revised version is now being readied for resubmission.

This is not the first recent instance of a Mohanlal-starrer undergoing changes linked to political sensitivities. In 2025, L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer, saw multiple changes after its release. Notably, several of these were voluntary “self-cuts” by the makers following controversy over perceived similarities between a fictional antagonist and real-life political figures.