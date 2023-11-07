Mammootty, Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan wish Kamal Haasan on his 69th birthday

Shruti Haasan also wished her father on his special day and wrote a heartfelt lengthy letter on her Instagram. The singer and actor wrote, "My dearest Appa, HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! You are a rare heart and mind full of love and ideas that you share so generously with the world. You are the best singing, dancing, poetry writing and joking and laughing like crazy friend and father any girl could ask for (sic) ."

Shruti added, "You fill my life with inspiration and I wish for you to have the best year ever and many many many many more years of you. Sharing your rare breed of brilliant magic with all of us. Love you so much pa, you really are the OG rock star of all the things only you do so so well!!”