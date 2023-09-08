Mammootty is all action in Kannur Squad, mysterious in Bramayugam

Updates on two of his upcoming movies came out on Mammootty's 72nd birthday that fell on Thursday, September 7. One has him play a police official, leading a team of young men, while the first look poster of the other shows him in a slightly unsettling light. The first, a police drama, is called Kannur Squad, whose trailer came out on Thursday. The second is Bramayugam, a film by Rahul Sadasivan, who made the horror movie Bhoothakalam last year.

Kannur Squad shows Mammootty play a character similar to his role in Unda, a committed cop fighting against all odds to do his job. Rony David Raj, Azees Nedumangad, Shabareesh Varma, and Sunny Wayne are part of his police team that travels across the country in search of a criminal gang. The film is produced by Mammootty Kampany and directed by Roby Varghese Raj, a cinematographer making his directorial debut. He has worked in Mammootty's earlier films like Puthiya Niyamam and The Great Father. The cinematography of Kannur Squad is by Rahil. The film is written by actor Rony David Raj and Muhammed Shafi. Sushin Shyam who made the mesmerising music of Kumbalangi Nights has composed the film’s music and Praveen Prabhakar has edited the film.

Watch: Trailer of Kannur Squad