Malayalam film love stories that stood the test of time, and some that didn’t

Niram (1999)

All is well in the universe of childhood friends Sona (Shalini) and Aby (Kunchacko Boban), until one of them starts to develop romantic feelings for the other. Up until this point, the narrative is strewn with their camaraderie, sprinkled with enough cheesy lines to cause you heartburn. The Sona-Aby romance never evolves beyond his conflicted feelings for her. Sona doesn't reciprocate, rather she falls in line with his plans. Though the film caught the imagination of the college-going crowd back then, today Niram doesn’t register as anything more than a shallow college romance.

Premam (2015)

There are three stories running parallel in Alphonse Puthren’s sophomore outing. It is set in different age periods in George (Nivin Pauly)’s life — from teenage to adulthood. Though it is only a brief episode, the romance between George and his teacher Malar remains the most moving part of the narrative. Puthren treats the forbidden romance between George and Malar with an irreverence that’s beautiful to watch, and yet it oddly affects you. Sure enough, even after nine years, their romance hasn’t faded away.

Namukku Parkkan Munthirithoppukal (1986)

Solomon and Sophia not only broke the glass ceiling, but also remained the most iconic romantic celluloid couple in Malayalam cinema. It is Solomon (Mohanlal) who gently invites the evasive Sophia (Shari) into his world, prodding her to loosen her guard. Solomon knew she was battling with herself and he won her over with his compassion. When the untold occurs, even when the world comes crashing down for Sophia, you have complete trust in Solomon’s love for her. Nothing less than a classic!

Oru Cheru Punchiri (2001)

This is one of those rarest of the rare films, where an ageing couple in their twilight years overwhelm us with their unwavering love and companionship. Krishna Kuruppu (Oduvil Unnikrishnan) and Ammalukutty (Nirmala Sreenivasan) are so content in their little world fenced with flora, fauna, the milkman, the postman, and the neighbourhood brat, that they are anxious to get back to their haven even when they occasionally visit their children. At a time when relationships generally seem messed up and short-lived, their companionship makes you teary-eyed. You can easily guess the hurdles and hardships they had to trek to reach that space of fulfilment. If “growing old with someone” ever had heavenly imagery, then it has to be Kuruppu eyeing his wife in admiration as she steps out in her glowing kasavu mundu, her cheeks tainted by a faint blush. Of course, the film didn’t exactly make money at the box office, but over time it garnered a loyal audience whenever it was screened on TV.

Meghamalhar (2001)

When journalist Nandita (Samyuktha Varma) meets advocate Rajeevan (Biju Menon), they are unaware that their destinies are already entwined. Both were “happily married” to other people till fate had other plans. It is Nandita who first recognises her childhood friend Rajeevan, whom she still remembers with a secret longing. Rajeevan too feels drawn towards her, and their dynamic evolves into a relationship. But they are wise enough to wean themselves out of it and go back to their partners into a life imposed by society. The film unsurprisingly crashed at the box office, but today it can be viewed as a brave, profound romance where two people decided to give up on their love to be with those who loved them.