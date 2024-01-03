Malaikottai Valiban, Bramayugam & more: 12 most anticipated Malayalam films of 2024

Malayalam cinema gave us a handful of excellent films in 2023, captivating us with their audacious storylines, performances that tugged at the heartstrings, and masterful storytelling. But it would seem that the year 2024 has even more to offer, with some much-anticipated films featuring many of our favourite actors already lined up for release.

It is a big year for Mohanlal, whose promising collaboration with Lijo Jose Pellissery in Malaikottai Vaaliban is the talk of the town. With Barroz, he will also be making his directorial debut this year. But let’s not forget that 2023 belonged to Mammootty, who shined with his stirring portrayal of a closeted gay man in Kaathal - The Core, and his surreal performance as a common man falling asleep on a bus and waking up as an entirely different person in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. It’s yet to be seen if the megastar will repeat the magic in 2024. But his never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming horror film Bramayugam has already intensified the anticipation for what he has in store for us.

This year will also see the release of many more exciting big-budget films headlined by stars such as Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Jayaram, and Jayasurya, besides which are the smaller independent films, some of which have already won critical acclaim as well as audience reception in festival circuits. Here are some of the Malayalam films we can’t wait to watch in the coming year, in no particular order.

Aattam