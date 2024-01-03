Malaikottai Valiban, Bramayugam & more: 12 most anticipated Malayalam films of 2024

Malayalam cinema gave us a handful of excellent films in 2023, captivating us with their audacious storylines, performances that tugged at the heartstrings, and masterful storytelling. But it would seem that the year 2024 has even more to offer, with some much-anticipated films featuring many of our favourite actors already lined up for release.
It is a big year for Mohanlal, whose promising collaboration with Lijo Jose Pellissery in Malaikottai Vaaliban is the talk of the town. With Barroz, he will also be making his directorial debut this year. But let’s not forget that 2023 belonged to Mammootty, who shined with his stirring portrayal of a closeted gay man in Kaathal - The Core, and his surreal performance as a common man falling asleep on a bus and waking up as an entirely different person in Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. It’s yet to be seen if the megastar will repeat the magic in 2024. But his never-seen-before avatar in his upcoming horror film Bramayugam has already intensified the anticipation for what he has in store for us.
This year will also see the release of many more exciting big-budget films headlined by stars such as Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Jayaram, and Jayasurya, besides which are the smaller independent films, some of which have already won critical acclaim as well as audience reception in festival circuits. Here are some of the Malayalam films we can’t wait to watch in the coming year, in no particular order.
Aattam
When the sole woman in a theatre group says she was subjected to a crime by a male member of the group, the ensuing war of words gradually reveals the deep underlying hypocrisies that colour society’s perceptions of gender. Directed by Anand Ekarshi and starring Zarin Shihab, Vinay Forrt, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Nandhan Unni among others, Aattam has been widely praised for its arresting performances and thought-provoking discourse. The film won the Grand Jury Award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles last year and the NETPAC Award for the Best Malayalam Film at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).
Aattam will be released in theatres on January 5.
Malaikottai Vaaliban
Mohanlal’s partnership with Lijo Jose Pellissery, one of the most exciting Malayalam filmmakers of our time, was enough to create massive anticipation around Malaikottai Vaaliban from the moment it was announced. Mohanlal is speculated to be playing a wrestler from the pre-Independence era in the movie, and the film’s period setting and rumoured action sequences suggest a marked departure from the usual Malayalam fare of recent times. The sheer hype surrounding the film is evident in the heated online discussions surrounding it, solidifying its position as a must-watch film of the year. The film also stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, and Manikandan R Achari.
Malaikottai Vaaliban is scheduled for theatre release on January 25.
Bramayugam
Mammootty is all set to dominate the scene once again this year, stepping into yet another potentially darker and nuanced role in the horror film Bramayugam, under the direction of the acclaimed Rahul Sadasivan, known for his dark and atmospheric films. While not much is known about the film’s plot yet, Rahul had earlier referred to Bramayugam as a story set in “the dark ages of Kerala.” The film’s latest poster, which features Mammootty sporting a traditional headgear associated with Malabar’s Theyyam dance form, have already sparked an intense wave of excitement around the film. His pose and expression in the poster is also reminiscent of his iconic performance in the 1994 classic Vidheyan, further fueling anticipation for another potentially chilling antagonistic role.
Bramayugam is expected to release this year, but an official date hasn’t been announced.
Aadujeevitham
Blessy’s Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) is a cinematic adaptation of a popular Malayalam novel by Benyamin, known for its raw portrayal of human resilience in harsh conditions. The film, starring Prithviraj, Amala Paul, and Vineeth Sreenivasan among others, is based on the real life story of Kerala man Najeeb and his struggle for survival after being forced into slavery in the Saudi Arabian desert. Prithviraj underwent a jaw-dropping transformation to play Najeeb, losing around 24 kgs to fit the part. Also, Blessy as a filmmaker is known to be a tear-jerker (Thanmathra, Kazhcha being a few examples), and so is Benyamin’s heart wrenching novel, so be prepared and grab some tissues before entering the cinema hall.
Aadujeevitham is scheduled for theatre release on April 10.
Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer
Jayasurya’s Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer promises a fresh cinematic reimagination of the beloved legend of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a priest-sorcerer with supernatural powers, steeped in Kerala’s folklore. Helmed by Rojin Thomas who directed the award-winning Home (2021), the film is expected to feature epic battles with mythical creatures in stunning landscapes never seen before in Malayalam cinema. Along with Jayasurya who will play the legendary Kathanar, Telugu star Anushka Shetty is also said to be making an appearance, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.
Kathanar is expected to release this year, but an official date hasn’t been announced.
Abraham Ozler
Jayaram’s return to playing a seasoned police officer after years, this time under the direction of Midhun Manuel Thomas who is known for his taut thrillers, is definitely one of the exciting events of the year. Reports that Abraham Ozler is set around a complex serial killer case has also piqued the curiosity of crime thriller fans. The film also features a stellar supporting cast including Anoop Menon, Dileesh Pothan, and even Mammootty in a cameo, promising some layered performances and electrifying cinematic moments.
Abraham Ozler is scheduled for theatre release on January 11.
Aavesham
After giving us a cracker of a film in 2023 with Romancham, which had unexpectedly become a sleeper hit last year, director Jithu Madhavan is teaming up with Fahadh Faasil for his upcoming film Aavesham. The potent combination already hints at something fresh and exciting, especially with the film rumoured to be a spin-off of a fun character, Sayeed (Chemban Vinod), from Romancham. The first look poster for the film featured Fahadh as a local goon in an all-white ensemble, being carried on the shoulders of seemingly ardent admirers during a drinking party.
Aavesham is scheduled for theatre release on April 11.
Varshangalkku Shesham
Very little is known about the plot of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s upcoming directorial Varshangalkku Shesham, but the film’s director and cast are enough of a draw for Malayali filmgoers. The film will see the comeback of Pranav Mohanlal after a short hiatus, and he will once again be paired with Kalyani Priyadarshan, known for her charming performances. The comedic chemistry between Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese is also sure to be a highlight of the film. What more, Nivin Pauly is also said to be making a special appearance. With the film’s plot shrouded in secrecy, rumours were floating around that it was inspired from the real story of actors Mohanlal, Sreenivasan and Mammootty, and their struggles during their early days in cinema. But Vineeth later dismissed them as rumours.
Varshangalkku Shesham is scheduled for theatre release in April.
Barroz
The mere notion of Mohanlal making his directorial debut is a matter of excitement for many Malayali filmgoers, and considering his experience as a veteran actor of over four decades and his palpable passion for the project, fans are expecting a cinematic vision unlike little else. Barroz has been described as a “fantasy wrapped in history,” with its story centred around a 400-year-old guardian spirit protecting Vasco da Gama's treasure. The film is said to blend fantastical elements with historical intrigue, tickling the imaginations of both genre enthusiasts and history buffs. Filmed in 3D with a predominantly foreign cast, Barroz also aims to transcend regional boundaries and captivate global audiences.
Barroz is scheduled for theatre release on March 28.
Ajayante Randam Moshanam
Malayalam cinema is going pan India with Tovino Thomas’ big-budget venture Ajayante Randam Moshanam directed by Jithin Lal, and the excitement for the film is palpable. The film is set in three different eras, 1900, 1950, and 1990, and tells the story of three generations of heroes who protect a valuable treasure. Tovino, who has established himself as a trusty and versatile actor, will appear in three different looks in the film, generating significant excitement among fans. Telugu actor Krithi Shetty is also making her Malayalam debut with the film, which is being released in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.
ARM is expected to release this year, but an official date hasn’t been announced.
Bazooka
Mammootty, who is riding high on consistent audience and critical acclaim as he reinvents himself through cinema, is expected to fully embrace his megastar persona in his upcoming film Bazooka. Directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, the film is anticipated to be a stylish, game-themed thriller, a relatively unexplored genre in Indian cinema. Mammootty will also be collaborating with Tamil director-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon for the first time with this film. The film also has an excellent supporting cast of Shine Tom Chacko, Divya Pillai, and Sunny Wayne.
Bazooka is scheduled for theatre release on February 16.
Manjummel Boys
Manjummel Boys taps into the universal theme of friendship that resonates across generations. It revolves around a tight-knit group of friends embarking on a life-changing trip, promising a heartwarming and relatable journey with laughter, adventure, and maybe even a few tears along the way. The film has an exciting ensemble cast of Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Jean-Paul Lal in pivotal roles. With Soubin leading the cast, a healthy dose of wit and humour is expected.
Manjummel Boys is expected to release this year, but an official date hasn’t been announced.
Disclaimer: This article was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with these films.