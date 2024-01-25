Malaikottai Vaaliban review: Mohanlal, Lijo film is visually rich but underwhelming

Hareesh Peradi is Vaaliban’s acharya a.k.a Dumbledore with a twist. The actor hams his way through, playing the role in exactly the same way he has played his stern-faced, stiff, bureaucratic characters. The women exist only to titillate, and are written as cloying, overly sexualised beings, barring the colonial memsaab in the lehenga. The lone trans character is mocked and then vilified.

In this hot mess, Danish Sait as the plotting Chamathakan is an interesting character. There’s a Mad Max energy to him. His face always in halves, half shaved, half burnt, Danish makes for a fun maniac. His Malayalam dubbing, however, is ridiculously bad. Still, all of these flaws could have been forgiven had the film come together otherwise.

The conflict shifts from an ego clash between two men to a grandiose rebellion against colonial rule, and then to something you’d find in a mega serial. It’s unconvincing, and worse, boring. The staging of these scenes is, of course, wonderful. A giant tent collapsing, a shower of ropes falling from the skies, a sea of yellow masks. A series of fascinating images rendered in slow motion. But in the end, the effect is underwhelming and exhausting.

I loved the frenzy of Jallikattu (2019) just as much as I loved the stillness of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022). So, it isn’t about the slowness or even Lijo’s tendency to be self-indulgent. It is, quite disappointingly, the emptiness — not of the landscape but of the execution. Malaikottai Vaaliban promises a mountain, and delivers a mound.

Disclaimer: This review was not paid for or commissioned by anyone associated with the film. Neither TNM nor any of its reviewers have any sort of business relationship with the film’s producers or any other members of its cast and crew.

Sowmya Rajendran writes on gender, culture, and cinema. She has written over 25 books, including a nonfiction book on gender for adolescents. She was awarded the Sahitya Akademi’s Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her novel Mayil Will Not Be Quiet in 2015.