Mahira Khan marries long-time boyfriend Salim Karim

Pakistani star Mahira Khan, who acted alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Indian film Raees, married her long-time boyfriend, businessman Salim Karim. Mahira got married over the weekend. A video shared by Mahira’s manager Anushay Talha Khan shows the actor in a stunning ivory pastel lehenga. She is seen in a veil with a long train. As she walked towards her groom, who looked very emotional, he lifted it up and hugged her. Both of them seemed to be tearing up with joy.
“Love and prayers for #MahiraKhan and #SalimKarim, seen in this beautiful little video from their wedding. May their life ahead be filled with happiness,” Maliha wrote as the caption for the video.
Mahira Khan started her career as a VJ in 2006. She shot to fame after portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic-drama TV series Humsafar along with another Pakistani star, Fawad Khan. She made her big screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the romance Bol. She has also acted in successful Pakistani films such as Bin Roye, Ho Mann Jahaan, Superstar and most recently, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She made her debut as a producer with the 2022 sports web series Baarwan Khiladi.
Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari. The couple got married in 2007, and parted ways in 2015. They have a 13-year-old son, Azlan.