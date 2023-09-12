Madhuri attends Beyonce's Renaissance concert, says girls rule the world

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene recently attended American singer Beyonce's Renaissance concert. The actor took to her Instagram to share a few pictures and a video of herself grooving to the performance of Beyonce.

The first picture is a selfie with her husband Shriram Nene followed by a glimpse of Beyonce from the concert. Sharing the experience, Madhuri wrote in the caption, "Who runs the world? Girls. Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip. Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us Thanks @anjaliraval for making it possible."

As soon as Madhuri shared the video, fans were quick to respond in the comments section. One person wrote, "It's so funny that people in that stadium had no idea that you're a bigger star than Beyonce in India." Another person commented, "OMG YESSS! Two icons in one stadium!" "A QUEEN WATCHING A QUEEN I LOVE IT" read another user's comment.

Beyonce's Renaissance concert has been attended by a lot of celebrities so far, including Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Tom Holland and Zendaya.